Tuesday, April 13, 2021

San Antonio self-serve taproom celebrating 4/20 with stoner-approved IPA and lots of munchies

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge The Dooryard is celebrating 4/20 with munchies and new beer. - PHOTO COURTESY THE DOORYARD
  • Photo Courtesy The Dooryard
  • The Dooryard is celebrating 4/20 with munchies and new beer.
The Dooryard, San Antonio’s first self-serve taproom, is holding a 4/20 celebration with savory munchies and a new beer that connoisseurs of the devil's lettuce may appreciate.

For the occasion, the Dooryard will tap a keg of Fair State Brewing Cooperative’s Big Doinks IPA, a 6.5% ABV ale featuring flavors of pine and tropical fruit, which are likely to appeal both to hop heads and, well ... heads.



The bar will also offer stoner-appropriate snacks to soak up the alcohol, including soy ginger baby back ribs, steamed buns and giant pretzels.

The 4/20 celebration begins at 1 p.m. — you thought we were going to say 4:20p.m., didn’t you? — on April 20, of course. Live trivia will run from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The Dooryard offers 30 rotating selections of beers on tap as well as a variety of wines and hard seltzers that are available daily. It sells tap selections by the ounce.

