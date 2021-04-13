San Antonio self-serve taproom celebrating 4/20 with stoner-approved IPA and lots of munchies

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy The Dooryard

The Dooryard is celebrating 4/20 with munchies and new beer.

The Dooryard, San Antonio’s first self-serve taproom, is holding a 4/20 celebration with savory munchies and a new beer that connoisseurs of the devil's lettuce may appreciate.For the occasion, the Dooryard will tap a keg of Fair State Brewing Cooperative’s Big Doinks IPA, a 6.5% ABV ale featuring flavors of pine and tropical fruit, which are likely to appeal both to hop heads and, well ... heads.The bar will also offer stoner-appropriate snacks to soak up the alcohol, including soy ginger baby back ribs, steamed buns and giant pretzels.The 4/20 celebration begins at 1 p.m. — you thought we were going to say 4:20p.m., didn’t you? — on April 20, of course. Live trivia will run from 7:30-9:30 p.m.The Dooryard offers 30 rotating selections of beers on tap as well as a variety of wines and hard seltzers that are available daily. It sells tap selections by the ounce.