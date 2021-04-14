Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Farmers Market Plaza building at San Antonio’s historic Market Square to reopen Friday

Posted By on Wed, Apr 14, 2021 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge The Farmers Market Plaza Building is home to artisan vendors. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • The Farmers Market Plaza Building is home to artisan vendors.
The Farmers Market Plaza Building, which temporarily closed its doors in early January for maintenance and repairs, will reopen Friday.

A top draw at downtown’s historic Market Square, the building was shuttered so it could undergo improvements and mold abatement. To compensate for the closure, the city granted a rent abatement and created a “Pop Up Mercado” at Centro de Artes for its displaced tenants.



The Farmers Market Plaza Building is home to artisan vendors offering items such as pottery, leather, art and keepsakes. It also houses a handful of cafes. 

The building will be open Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

