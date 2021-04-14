Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Farmers Market Plaza building at San Antonio’s historic Market Square to reopen Friday
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Apr 14, 2021 at 11:35 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
-
The Farmers Market Plaza Building is home to artisan vendors.
The Farmers Market Plaza Building, which temporarily closed its doors in early January
for maintenance and repairs, will reopen Friday.
A top draw at downtown’s historic Market Square, the building was shuttered so it could undergo improvements and mold abatement. To compensate for the closure, the city granted a rent abatement and created a “Pop Up Mercado” at Centro de Artes for its displaced tenants
.
The Farmers Market Plaza Building is home to artisan vendors offering items such as pottery, leather, art and keepsakes. It also houses a handful of cafes.
The building will be open Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
