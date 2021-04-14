Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Hotels.com wants to foot the room service bill for pot-fueled munchies during 4/20 stays
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Apr 14, 2021 at 10:55 AM
Michael Fischer / Pixels
Hotels.com is running a contest that will provide twenty guests with cash to fund their 4/20-driven culinary cravings.
Online booking service Hotels.com is running a contest that will give 20 guests $200 Visa gift cards to go toward their 4/20-driven room service binges.
Hotels.com is urging folks to book a hotel room for the night of April 20 — widely known as a marijuana-centric holiday — and share their confirmation with the online service via a promotional email address
. Twenty guests who submit their reservation confirmations will be chosen to receive what's best described as a munchie mania prize pack.
The gift pack includes not just the $200 gift card but a reward night for the winner's Hotels.com account, VIP gold status for a full year and late checkout to assist in sleeping off that food coma.
While Hotels.com would probably prefer you book using their site, it's accepting booking confirmations from any property or online travel service for the contest.
Of course, the devil’s lettuce isn’t exactly legal in Texas yet, so travelers should adhere to laws and hotel policies around any flower consumption — including individual properties' rules about smoking in rooms.
