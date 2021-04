Two-day San Antonio COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be reserved for hospitality workers

click to enlarge Courtesy / City of San Antonio

The Texas Restaurant Association will hold a vaccination clinic for foodservice workers next week.

The Texas Restaurant Association and healthcare partners will hold a two-day vaccination push in San Antonio as part of a multi-city effort to vaccinate tens of thousands of hospitality workers across the state.TRA, working with Wonderland of the Americas Mall and University Health System, will administer 6,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine — 3,000 per day — from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. on April 27 and 28.“We are tremendously pleased to be partnering with the TRA to make it as easy as possible for these critically important front-line workers to get protection from the virus,” said Leni Kirkman, University Health's executive vice president for marketing communications, said in a release.Vaccine supply is limited so online appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic will not be able to accommodate walk-ins. Registered individuals must present photo ID that matches the name and date of birth on the appointment confirmation.