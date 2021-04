Fiesta San Antonio event Taste of the Northside has been called off

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

Fiesta San Antonio’s massive food-focused event Taste of the Northside has been canceled.

Fiesta foodies, try not to cry into your margaritas over this news.Fiesta San Antonio’s massive food-focused event Taste of the Northside has been canceled, MySA reports . Brighton Center, the organization that hosts the annual food and drink fundraiser, confirmed the news Wednesday via an email to guests."This very tough decision has been made based on a number of factors that inhibit us from putting on the caliber of event that is Taste of the Northside," the email said.Fiesta 2021 was postponed from spring until June 17-27 due to the pandemic. However, organizers of many of this year's events — including the two parades, Oyster Bake and now the Taste of the Northside — have opted to cancel altogether.