Thursday, April 15, 2021

Fiesta San Antonio event Taste of the Northside has been called off

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Fiesta San Antonio's massive food-focused event Taste of the Northside has been canceled.
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Fiesta San Antonio’s massive food-focused event Taste of the Northside has been canceled.
Fiesta foodies, try not to cry into your margaritas over this news.

Fiesta San Antonio’s massive food-focused event Taste of the Northside has been canceled, MySA reports. Brighton Center, the organization that hosts the annual food and drink fundraiser, confirmed the news Wednesday via an email to guests.



"This very tough decision has been made based on a number of factors that inhibit us from putting on the caliber of event that is Taste of the Northside," the email said.

Fiesta 2021 was postponed from spring until June 17-27 due to the pandemic. However, organizers of many of this year's events — including the two parades, Oyster Bake and now the Taste of the Northside — have opted to cancel altogether.

