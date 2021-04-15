Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Northeast San Antonio golf course to hold happy hour featuring Fiesta royalty and food on a stick

Posted By on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 1:26 PM

click image Olympia Hills Golf & Events Center will host a Fiesta-themed happy hour featuring signature Fiesta eats, drinks and royalty. - UNSPLASH / CHRISTY ASH
  • Unsplash / Christy Ash
  • Olympia Hills Golf & Events Center will host a Fiesta-themed happy hour featuring signature Fiesta eats, drinks and royalty.
Despite the cancellation of many official 2021 Fiesta events, one San Antonio-area golf course can’t wait to get the party started.

Olympia Hills Golf & Events Center in Universal City will host a Fiesta-themed happy hour next week, featuring signature Fiesta eats, drinks and royalty. Next Thursday, April 22, the 18-hole course will serve up Fiesta-themed snacks such as chicken on a stick, corn in a cup and sausage wraps.



Guests can wash the themed grub down with margaritas while grooving to music provided by mariachis and a DJ. Members of Fiesta Royalty will mingle with commoners while guests compete to win a $75 gift card for donning the most Fiesta-fied get up.

The event, held from 5:30 p.m. from 9:30 p.m., is free.

