Northeast San Antonio golf course to hold happy hour featuring Fiesta royalty and food on a stick

Olympia Hills Golf & Events Center will host a Fiesta-themed happy hour featuring signature Fiesta eats, drinks and royalty.

Despite the cancellation of many official 2021 Fiesta events, one San Antonio-area golf course can’t wait to get the party started.Olympia Hills Golf & Events Center in Universal City will host a Fiesta-themed happy hour next week, featuring signature Fiesta eats, drinks and royalty. Next Thursday, April 22, the 18-hole course will serve up Fiesta-themed snacks such as chicken on a stick, corn in a cup and sausage wraps.Guests can wash the themed grub down with margaritas while grooving to music provided by mariachis and a DJ. Members of Fiesta Royalty will mingle with commoners while guests compete to win a $75 gift card for donning the most Fiesta-fied get up.The event, held from 5:30 p.m. from 9:30 p.m., is free.