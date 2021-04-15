Thursday, April 15, 2021
Northeast San Antonio golf course to hold happy hour featuring Fiesta royalty and food on a stick
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 1:26 PM
click image
-
Unsplash / Christy Ash
-
Olympia Hills Golf & Events Center will host a Fiesta-themed happy hour featuring signature Fiesta eats, drinks and royalty.
Despite the cancellation of many official 2021 Fiesta events, one San Antonio-area golf course can’t wait to get the party started.
Olympia Hills Golf & Events Center in Universal City will host a Fiesta-themed happy hour next week, featuring signature Fiesta eats, drinks and royalty. Next Thursday, April 22, the 18-hole course will serve up Fiesta-themed snacks such as chicken on a stick, corn in a cup and sausage wraps.
Guests can wash the themed grub down with margaritas while grooving to music provided by mariachis and a DJ. Members of Fiesta Royalty will mingle with commoners while guests compete to win a $75 gift card for donning the most Fiesta-fied get up.
The event, held from 5:30 p.m. from 9:30 p.m., is free.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Olympia Hills Golf & Events Center, Universal City, Fiesta, chicken on a stick, corn in a cup, sausage wraps, margaritas, mariachis, DJ, Fiesta Royalty, golf club, Fiesta party. happy hour, Image, Image