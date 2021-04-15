Thursday, April 15, 2021
San Antonio’s Hotel Havana to hold spring floral design workshop and happy hour on picturesque terrace
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 3:29 PM
Hotel Havana will celebrate the return of the season with a floral arrangement workshop on the property’s terrace.
Spring has sprung, and downtown boutique accommodations Hotel Havana will celebrate the season's return with a Saturday, May 1 floral arrangement workshop on its terrace.
Led by SA-based floral design group Mother Flower Design, the workshop will also feature sips aplenty from Still Austin Whiskey Co.
The $65 ticket price includes materials and instruction, not to mention a specialty cocktail featuring Still Austin’s The Naturalist American Gin, which boasts spring-worthy floral and citrus notes.
Additional drinks will be available for purchase, and bottles of The Naturalist will be on display, showcasing a new label design by Austin-based artist Marc Burckhardt.
The workshop and cocktail soiree will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
