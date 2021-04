Fuego, a Texas-based taco chain popular in college towns, to open first San Antonio location

click image Instagram / aggiebucketlist

The Alamo City will soon be home to a new location of Fuego Tortilla Grill.

The Alamo City will soon be home to a new location of Fuego Tortilla Grill, a Texas-based chain known for its roasted poblano queso and over-the-top takes on taco fillings.News site MySA reports that the “cousin of Torchy’s Tacos” will set up a new location at the intersection of Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard near the University of Texas at San Antonio.The chain is known for kitchen-sink tacos such as the Good Golly Miss Holly, which features smoked brisket, mac and cheese, jack and cheddar cheeses and Cheetos.SA is the largest city where Fuego has set up shop. Its three other locations are San Marcos, College Station and Waco, all university towns, according to its website.MySA was unable to reach Fuego's San Antonio manager for comment. However, an employee at the chain's San Marcos location told the news site the outpost here will open in May.