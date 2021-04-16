Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, April 16, 2021

New San Antonio smoothie and juice bar opening Saturday near Lackland Air Force Base

Posted By on Fri, Apr 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM

click image Coco Bliss, a new smoothie and juice bar, will hold its grand opening Saturday. - INSTAGRAM / COCOBLISSTX
  • Instagram / cocoblisstx
  • Coco Bliss, a new smoothie and juice bar, will hold its grand opening Saturday.
Coco Bliss, a new smoothie and juice bar located less than a mile from the Pearsall Park Trailhead, will hold its grand opening Saturday, April 17.

The Lackland AFB-area shop will dole out smoothies, smoothie bowls, fresh juices and coffee — as well as free T-shirts and totes to the first 50 guests.



One of the shop's novel offerings is a $9.25 Build Your Own Bowl with a smoothie at its base and the customer's choice of fresh fruit, toppings, drizzles and more. Indecisive guests can also pick from an assortment of menu items such as the Antioxidant Bowl featuring acai, granola, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, goji berries, coconut flakes, chia seeds and honey.

Coco Bliss, located at 5032 W. Military Dr., will kick off its grand opening at 11 a.m. Saturday. According to the shop’s Google Business page, it will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

