Friday, April 16, 2021
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is bringing back homemade rye bread for limited time
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Apr 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM
click image
-
Instagram / billmillerbarbq
-
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is bringing back homemade rye bread for limited time
If you’ve ever snagged some pickles or pico de gallo from a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q dining room's condiment bar, you’ve probably peeped a tub full of the BBQ chain’s rye bread.
click image
-
Screenshot / GrubHub
-
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is bringing back their rye bread.
The earthy flavors of caraway typically associated with rye bread don’t appeal to everyone, but enough Bill Miller fans have seemingly coerced the SA-based chain to bring the menu item back for a limited time after months on hiatus.
Bill Miller this week took to social media to share the news, telling fans to “RYEs and shine,” as the bread is back “for a limited time, while supplies last.”
Still not sure if you’re a fan of the malty, sweet notes that can come from a bite of rye? Loaves of Bill Miller’s dark brown rye are available for less than a buck at area locations, so it wouldn't be expensive to find out.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, rye bread, limited time, special menu item, SA-based chain, Image, Image