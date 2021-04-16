Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 16, 2021

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is bringing back homemade rye bread for limited time

Posted By on Fri, Apr 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM

click image San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is bringing back homemade rye bread for limited time - INSTAGRAM / BILLMILLERBARBQ
  • Instagram / billmillerbarbq
  • San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is bringing back homemade rye bread for limited time
If you’ve ever snagged some pickles or pico de gallo from a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q dining room's condiment bar, you’ve probably peeped a tub full of the BBQ chain’s rye bread.

click image Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is bringing back their rye bread. - SCREENSHOT / GRUBHUB
  • Screenshot / GrubHub
  • Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is bringing back their rye bread.
The earthy flavors of caraway typically associated with rye bread don’t appeal to everyone, but enough Bill Miller fans have seemingly coerced the SA-based chain to bring the menu item back for a limited time after months on hiatus.



Bill Miller this week took to social media to share the news, telling fans to “RYEs and shine,” as the bread is back “for a limited time, while supplies last.”


Still not sure if you’re a fan of the malty, sweet notes that can come from a bite of rye? Loaves of Bill Miller’s dark brown rye are available for less than a buck at area locations, so it wouldn't be expensive to find out.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels
Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office
Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Is it mandatory to enjoy eye-popping movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong in the theater?
'Twenty-One Silent Stages’ is a pandemic portrait of San Antonio’s music scene
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Northeast San Antonio golf course to hold happy hour featuring Fiesta royalty and food on a stick Read More

  2. New San Antonio late-night eatery Buddhafull Belly to deliver Chinese food until 2 a.m. Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Hotel Havana to hold spring floral design workshop and happy hour on picturesque terrace Read More

  4. San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Tommy's to open new North Side location Read More

  5. Fuego, a Texas-based taco chain popular in college towns, to open first San Antonio location Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation