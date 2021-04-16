San Antonio chef from Hotel Havana's Ocho opens new restaurant in Olmos Park

click image
-
Instagram / mannyo
-
Chef Jesse Kuykendall has opened the doors on Milpa, a new brick-and-mortar space.
Chef Jesse Kuykendall — also known to colleagues as “Chef Kirk” — this week opened the doors of Milpa
, a new eatery at The Yard shopping center in Olmos Park.
The mind behind the innovative cuisine at Ocho at Hotel Havana and a food truck also bearing the Milpa moniker
, Chef Kirk will use the bright red eatery to showcase the food of her childhood spent on the U.S.-Mexico border.
“I have so many memories of my mom cooking for us, and I’m looking forward to sharing those through this menu,” Kuykendall told the Current
several weeks ago.
click image
-
Instagram / milpaattheyard
-
Milpa's opening menu.
The opening menu will feature items including tacos arabes, asada, carnitas, quesadilla frita and elotito. It will eventually expand to include tamales, flautas, calabacita and moles inspired by Kuykendall’s family recipes, travels and experiences as a chef.
Located at 5253 McCullough, Milpa occupies the former location of Asian eatery Ming’s Thing.
A soft opening for the spot will take place Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It's BYOB for the time being.
The grand opening is slated for April 24.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.