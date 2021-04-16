Friday, April 16, 2021
San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Tommy's to open new North Side location
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Apr 16, 2021 at 9:56 AM
click image
-
Instagram / 363elsa
-
Tommy’s Restaurant is opening a fifth location on the city’s north side.
Fans of San Antonio's quintessential culinary duo of barbacoa and Big Red may delight in the news that Tommy’s Restaurant is opening a fifth location on the city’s North Side.
The new restaurant will sit at the corner of Wurzbach Parkway and Blanco Road, near Phil Hardberger Park East, MySA reports
. The location — the smallest Tommy’s to date — occupies just 2,000 square feet, which owner Brandon Ramos says is due to pandemic capacity restrictions.
"This is our first location opening during COVID-19, when we are down staff and operating at 50% capacity,” Ramos told the news site. "We will have a few spots on the side of the parking lot for curbside orders. We have a side door that will make it easy for our waitresses to take orders straight out to the vehicles.”
Pending the approval of city permits, Ramos told MySA the location could open by the end of this month.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: barbacoa and Big Red, Tommy’s Restaurant, Phil Hardberger Park East, new location, COVID-19, COVID 19, pandemic, curbside orders, north side, Image, San Antonio, Tex-Mex, Mexican restaurants, taquerias, Image