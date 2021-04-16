San Antonio’s Shotgun House Roasters celebrates anniversary with weekend-long deals

click image Instagram / shotgunhouseroasters

Shotgun House Roasters is celebrating third anniversary with weekend-long deals.

Nestled inside artisan and entrepreneur space Warehouse 5, Shotgun House Roasters is a coffee spot that's offered chill vibes, hot java and casual eats for three years.In celebration of that milestone, the shop will discount every purchase by 30% from Friday through Sunday.The deal applies to everything, including merchandise, coffee, beer and food. However, fans will have to make the trek to the shop to take advantage of the deal, because it's only good for in-store purchases.“Our official anniversary was yesterday, but Thursdays aren't very fun,” an email announcement from the shop reads. “So the celebration starts [Friday].”Shotgun House Roasters is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.