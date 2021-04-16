Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, April 16, 2021

These San Antonio restaurants are celebrating National Crawfish Day on Saturday with seafood boils

Posted By on Fri, Apr 16, 2021 at 2:55 PM

click image Saturday, April 17 is National Crawfish Day. - UNSPLASH / SIDNEY PEARCE
  • Unsplash / Sidney Pearce
  • Saturday, April 17 is National Crawfish Day.
Fresh-boiled Louisiana mudbugs can be an acquired taste, but many Texans will eat just about anything as long as it's dressed up with spicy seasoning.

Saturday, April 17 is National Crawfish Day, so we scoured the interwebs for a trio of spots that will prepare the crustaceans in a classic seafood boil to celebrate. We even threw in an oyster event for those who prefer bivalves as their summer seafood of choice.



JW's Bracken Saloon in Northwest San Antonio is celebrating new ownership with a community meet and greet over mudbugs and live music. The free Saturday event begins at noon and will feature 600 pounds of crawfish and local band Prototype from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. JW's Bracken Saloon, 18400 FM 2252, jwsbrackensaloon.com.

click image Texas Ski Ranch in New Braunfels will host a free outdoor event featuring axe throwing, wakeboarding, live music and — of course — crawfish. - INSTAGRAM / TEXASSKIRANCH
  • Instagram / texasskiranch
  • Texas Ski Ranch in New Braunfels will host a free outdoor event featuring axe throwing, wakeboarding, live music and — of course — crawfish.
Texas Ski Ranch in New Braunfels will host an outdoor event featuring a full bar, axe throwing, wakeboarding, live music and — of course — crawfish. The Saturday event is free, however crawfish fiends will have to pre-purchase theirs via the Ski Ranch’s ticketing service before the start of the event. For every three pounds of crawfish a customer purchases, the venue will include one domestic beer, corn, potatoes and sausage. According to the venue, the bundles are super-limited and while the event takes place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., folks have to show up by 5 p.m. to retrieve their booty. Texas Ski Ranch, 6700 N. Interstate 35, texasskiranch.com.

Stout House is a pub style bar located in far Northwest SA that offers 20 craft beers on tap plus a full bar. On Sunday, the establishment will hold its first all-you-can-eat crawfish boil — something it plans to make an annual fête. The boil is $20 per person at the door and starst at 1 p.m. Stout House, 11851 Bandera Rd #119, facebook.com/stouthousesa.

For those who prefer their seafood sans eyeballs, Little Em’s Oyster Bar is holding an Oyster Bake Saturday. (In memoriam of the now-cancelled Fiesta event perhaps?) The all-day soirée will feature grab-n-go chargrilled oysters on the patio along with adult beverages. No reservations are necessary, and the full menu will also be available. Little Em’s Oyster Bar, 1001 S. Alamo St., littleemsoysterbar.com

