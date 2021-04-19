Brasserie Mon Chou Chou wins San Antonio's Truffle Masters competition

click image Instagram / brasseriemonchouchou

San Antonio’s Brasserie Mon Chou Chou reigns supreme in statewide Truffle Masters contest.

The fungus fiends have spoken: Brasserie Mon Chou Chou has won the San Antonio edition of the Texas Food & Wine Alliance’s Truffle Masters competition, one of its key annual fundraisers.Typically, the contest takes place as a lavish in-person tasting benefit, but voting for this year’s event took place virtually over two weeks in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners from four major Texas cities — Austin, SA, Houston and Dallas — were then chosen based on votes submitted by diners during the two week timeframe.San Antonio-area diners voted for their favorite dish between offerings from the Pearl's Mon Chou Chou, Alamo Heights' Bistr09 and casual north-of-downtown spot Motel Fried Chicken.For the winning dish, the French-inspired eatery usedexpensive truffles to embellish Parisian gnocchi with braised Texas rabbit and confit egg yolk.A portion of sales from each restaurant’s Truffle Masters item benefits the Texas Food & Wine Alliance, which offers culinary innovation and community giveback grants. Money raised though the competition is split among the alliance’s regional chapters.