Monday, April 19, 2021

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou wins San Antonio's Truffle Masters competition

Posted By on Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 3:34 PM

  • San Antonio’s Brasserie Mon Chou Chou reigns supreme in statewide Truffle Masters contest.
The fungus fiends have spoken: Brasserie Mon Chou Chou has won the San Antonio edition of the Texas Food & Wine Alliance’s Truffle Masters competition, one of its key annual fundraisers.

Typically, the contest takes place as a lavish in-person tasting benefit, but voting for this year’s event took place virtually over two weeks in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners from four major Texas cities — Austin, SA, Houston and Dallas — were then chosen based on votes submitted by diners during the two week timeframe.



San Antonio-area diners voted for their favorite dish between offerings from the Pearl's Mon Chou Chou, Alamo Heights' Bistr09 and casual north-of-downtown spot Motel Fried Chicken.

For the winning dish, the French-inspired eatery used tres expensive truffles to embellish Parisian gnocchi with braised Texas rabbit and confit egg yolk.

A portion of sales from each restaurant’s Truffle Masters item benefits the Texas Food & Wine Alliance, which offers culinary innovation and community giveback grants. Money raised though the competition is split among the alliance’s regional chapters.

