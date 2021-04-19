Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 19, 2021

San Antonio chef Stefan Bowers launching burger-centric food trailer outside Paper Tiger

Posted By on Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 10:27 AM

click image SA chef Stefan Bowers will launch burger-centric mobile kitchen next weekend. - INSTAGRAM / PUMPERS_WORLD
  • Instagram / pumpers_world
  • SA chef Stefan Bowers will launch burger-centric mobile kitchen next weekend.
Noted SA chef Stefan Bowers’ weekly Pumpers pop-up events draw crowds to St. Mary’s Strip wine shop Little Death to dine on his simple and downright delicious burgers.

Now, the San Antonio Express-News reports that Bowers will to take his burger show on the road via a new mobile kitchen: The Pump Wagon.



The venture will feature the same wagyu beef patties dripping with melty cheese, mustard, ketchup, onions and pickles on a toasted bun that won raves at the pop-ups. They're prepared in the classic smashburger style, featuring a crispy char on the outside while retaining a juicy interior.

The truck will also serve up Magic Assholes — another Pumpers fave.

What, you may ask, are Magic Assholes, and why would I want to eat one? The answer is that they're expertly pickled jalapeños meant to add a zing to Bowers' $7 burgers. They'll run an additional $1.50 when the trailer opens on April 25. A serving of crispy French fries will run $3.

According to the daily, the trailer will post up outside live music venue Paper Tiger and serve up simple and sinful fare from Wednesday through Sunday. Bowers told the Express-News he intends to hold monthly Pumpers pop-ups at Little Death, where it all began. He hasn't yet set exact dates, though.

"My heart will always be owned by the those that have supported and been involved in Pumpers-Little Death since August 2020," Bowers told the Current. "That’s why [Paper Tiger and Little Death owner Chad Carey] and I have decided to keep the pop-up going once a month even with the Wagon parked across the street. And the Magic Assholes will live on at both!"

Bowers recently left his position as executive chef with the Goodman & Bowers Restaurant Group — which he and restaurateur Andrew Goodman operated together — to serve as sole proprietor of downtown pizza haven Playland. He also continues to work with the staff at Rebelle, the seafood-focused eatery inside the St. Anthony Hotel.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Block Party: Fiesta gets a new tradition with San Antonio's first-ever House Float Parade
Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels
Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office
Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Is it mandatory to enjoy eye-popping movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong in the theater?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Fuego, a Texas-based taco chain popular in college towns, to open first San Antonio location Read More

  2. San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is bringing back homemade rye bread for limited time Read More

  3. San Antonio chef from Hotel Havana's Ocho opens new restaurant in Olmos Park Read More

  4. La Gloria, Hill Country Craft Beer Festival: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  5. These San Antonio restaurants are celebrating National Crawfish Day on Saturday with seafood boils Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation