San Antonio taqueria gets dinged on health inspection for using clothes to keep its tortillas warm

Far Southeast spot receives low inspection marks for using clothes to cover tortillas.

Taqueria Reyes, a Southeast San Antonio eatery known for traditional Mexican fare, last month was penalized on a city health inspection for infractions including using clothes to cover its tortillas, TV station KSAT reports A health inspector also found that a walk-in refrigerator was having trouble staying below 45 degrees, the cooling level required by Metro Health, according to the report. What's more, the visit turned up rust- and food-covered shelving in the refrigerator.The inspection document doesn't divulge one key detail many diners likely want to know: what was the state of the clothing used to keep its tortillas warm?Whatever the case, Taqueria Reyes, located at 10517 Highway 181 South, did pass the inspection. It received an overall score of 81 out of 100, placing it in the “Acceptable to Marginal” range, according to KSAT.