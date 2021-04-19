Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 19, 2021

San Antonio taqueria gets dinged on health inspection for using clothes to keep its tortillas warm

Posted By on Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 12:01 PM

click image Far Southeast spot receives low inspection marks for using clothes to cover tortillas. - FACEBOOK / TAQUERIA REYES
  • Facebook / Taqueria Reyes
  • Far Southeast spot receives low inspection marks for using clothes to cover tortillas.
Taqueria Reyes, a Southeast San Antonio eatery known for traditional Mexican fare, last month was penalized on a city health inspection for infractions including using clothes to cover its tortillas, TV station KSAT reports.

A health inspector also found that a walk-in refrigerator was having trouble staying below 45 degrees, the cooling level required by Metro Health, according to the report. What's more, the visit turned up rust- and food-covered shelving in the refrigerator.



The inspection document doesn't divulge one key detail many diners likely want to know: what was the state of the clothing used to keep its tortillas warm?

Whatever the case, Taqueria Reyes, located at 10517 Highway 181 South, did pass the inspection. It received an overall score of 81 out of 100, placing it in the “Acceptable to Marginal” range, according to KSAT.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Block Party: Fiesta gets a new tradition with San Antonio's first-ever House Float Parade
Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels
Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office
Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Is it mandatory to enjoy eye-popping movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong in the theater?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Fuego, a Texas-based taco chain popular in college towns, to open first San Antonio location Read More

  2. San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is bringing back homemade rye bread for limited time Read More

  3. La Gloria, Hill Country Craft Beer Festival: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  4. San Antonio chef from Hotel Havana's Ocho opens new restaurant in Olmos Park Read More

  5. These San Antonio restaurants are celebrating National Crawfish Day on Saturday with seafood boils Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation