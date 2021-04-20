San Antonio-based Ranch Brand Wine & Spirits launching 2 new wines this spring

click to enlarge
A San Antonio-based liquor startup is expanding its portfolio with two new “crushable” wines this spring: Ranch Rosé and Ranch Remuda Red.
What makes a wine “crushable,” you ask? We did, too, and co-owner Chris Ware was happy to oblige us.
“We’re really looking to make fun, easy-drinking wine,” he explained. “These are wines that you can drink when it’s 105 degrees outside and not feel weighed down afterward. We want people to be able to pound an entire glass and say, ‘Wow, that was really refreshing.’”
According to tasting notes, the Spanish-style Ranch Rosé features crisp acidity of citrus, strawberry and pear nectar. Meanwhile, Remuda Red is a rich and juicy red blend highlighting notes of black cherry and currant.
The wines will be in local eateries including Le Frite, Bohanan’s and Boiler House in the next few weeks, Ware said. They also could hit H-E-B shelves as early as this summer. Ranch Brand will donate a portion of the proceeds to FFA programs in counties where the wines are sold.
Ware and co-owner West Stone started their Ranch Brand line of liquors
during COVID-19 pandemic. The new offerings are the brand's first foray into the wine space.
