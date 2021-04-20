San Antonio food entrepreneur lands $25,000 grant supporting businesses owned by Black women
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 at 11:59 AM
SA-based entrepreneur Tracie Shelton has received $25,000 in funding, thanks to body care company Caress.
San Antonio entrepreneur Tracie Shelton has received a $25,000 grant from body care company Caress to fund her culinary co-working space, Alamo Kitchens.
Shelton will graduate April 22 from American Express’ 100 for 100 program, a 100-day course that offers specialized business training for Black women entrepreneurs.
Caress is using the platform IFundWomen of Color to offer grants to participants in the American Express program, which offers mentorships, networking sessions and virtual meetups aimed at growing their businesses.
Shelton's three-year-old Alamo Kitchens, 11825 West Ave., provides rented space in a commercially licensed kitchen for other food-industry entrepreneurs. Her goal is to help them lower their licensing and cost hurdles as they test and develop products.
More information on Shelton's venture is available on its website
.
