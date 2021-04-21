Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Fredericksburg’s Kuhlman one of six U.S. wineries to win big in renowned French wine competition

Posted By on Wed, Apr 21, 2021 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge Two of Fredericksburg’s Kuhlman Cellars wines won big in renowned French wine competition. - PHOTO COURTESY KUHLMAN CELLARS
  • Photo Courtesy Kuhlman Cellars
  • Two of Fredericksburg’s Kuhlman Cellars wines won big in renowned French wine competition.
San Antonio-area winery Kuhlman Cellars recently put Texas on the world map by winning gold and silver medals at France's high-profile Concours de Lyon international competition.

The only Texas winery to win medals at this year’s contest, Kuhlman submitted its 2017 Sangiovese and 2019 Estate Kuhlmanation White. The tannic and acidic red Sangiovese won gold, while the crisp Kuhlmanation won silver.



This year, Concours de Lyon judges tasted 2,254 wines.

“This is a huge honor because of the competition itself,” Kuhlman co-founder Chris Cobb said. “Concours de Lyon is one of the largest and most revered wine competitions in France. Most of the entries come from France, so to have a Texas wine win gold is a huge win for all of us in the Texas wine industry.”

To mark its victory, Kuhlman created a limited-time Lyon Lineup Bundle, which includes a bottle of each of the award-winning vinos. The bundle is the only opportunity to get your hands on the Sangiovese, since there's a limited quantity still available. The 2020 Estate White will be released later this year.

