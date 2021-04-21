Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

North Central San Antonio Jim’s location has permanently shut down

Posted By on Wed, Apr 21, 2021 at 2:08 PM

click image The Jim's location at 410 and Blanco closed its doors for good Tuesday. - INSTAGRAM / RICHIE.GIF
  • Instagram / richie.gif
  • The Jim's location at 410 and Blanco closed its doors for good Tuesday.
Foodie social media in San Antonio is abuzz with news that locally based diner chain Jim's has permanently closed a North Central location.

“Jims (sic) Coffee shop at 410 and Blanco is closing for good Tuesday,” a poster in the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook group shared this week. Others confirmed the closure via a photo of a sign on the eatery’s door.



click image The Jim's location at 410 and Blanco closed its doors for good Tuesday. - FACEBOOK / ALAN PARRISH
  • Facebook / Alan Parrish
  • The Jim's location at 410 and Blanco closed its doors for good Tuesday.
According to the sign, all 14 other San Antonio Jim's locations will remain open.

In her comments, Facebook user Liza Deanne, who posted the original announcement, said employees cited a rent increase as reason for the closure. Those workers have since been placed at other locations, she added.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Volunteers at Freeman Coliseum want to help, not be pawns in Gov. Greg Abbott’s partisan game
Block Party: Fiesta gets a new tradition with San Antonio's first-ever House Float Parade
Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels
Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office
Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk, the city’s newest luxury hotel, opens Thursday Read More

  2. San Antonio bar Evil Olive hosting watch party for San Antonio chef in finale of TV’s 'Hell's Kitchen’ Read More

  3. San Antonio food entrepreneur lands $25,000 grant supporting businesses owned by Black women Read More

  4. San Antonio-based Ranch Brand Wine & Spirits launching 2 new wines this spring Read More

  5. San Antonio taqueria gets dinged on health inspection for using clothes to keep its tortillas warm Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation