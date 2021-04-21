San Antonio’s nationally lauded Mexican eatery Mixtli sets June 1 opening for Southtown location

click image
Instagram / hatchetteats
Mixtli aims to open its new location Tuesday, June 1.
Folks anxious for nationally renowned Mixtli Progressive Mexican Culinaria to set an opening date for its new location
can now pencil it in on their calendars: Tuesday, June 1.
The restaurant, helmed by chefs Rico Torres and Diego Galacia, sent an email Tuesday sharing the news and inviting prospective patrons to stop by before dinner or lounge on the patio for a few bites from a curated bar menu.
The new space will feature a larger dining room, an open kitchen and an agave-spirits cart that will circulate the restaurant, allowing guests to select the liquor of their choice and a special salt to complete the experience.
Mixtli has garnered attention from food writers across the country for its focus on old-world techniques and ingredients as well as its hyper-regional fare, which rotates every 45 days to focus on a different Mexican region. Galacia and Torres have been named Best New Chefs by Food and Wine Magazine
and James Beard semifinalists for Best Chef in the Southwest.
Earlier this month, the restaurant added San Antonio pastry chef Sofia Tejeda
to its kitchen team.
The new space is located at 812 S. Alamo St. Tickets for the reopening will go live on the Mixtli website on May 1.
