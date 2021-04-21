Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Supervisors at a San Antonio Sonic restaurant accused of sexually assaulting underage employees

Posted By on Wed, Apr 21, 2021 at 3:34 PM

Two supervisors at this Sonic location have been arrested on indecency with a child charges.
  • Screen Capture / Google Maps
  • Two supervisors at this Sonic location have been arrested on indecency with a child charges.
Two San Antonio restaurant supervisors have been arrested on charges that they groped underage female employees while on the job, according to affidavits obtained by KSAT news.

Castle Hills police arrested James Maxwell Crow, 27, on Tuesday and charged him with three counts of indecency with a child as a result of testimonies from a trio of 17-year-old female employees who worked with him at a Sonic Drive In location at 2209 NW Military Highway, according to the station's report.



However, after its initial story, KSAT discovered that Crow wasn't the first manager to be accused. Another supervisor at the same store, Daniel Martinez Jr., 23, was arrested last week on the same charges, according to documents it obtained.

Both suspects are accused of pushing up against the workers in a sexually suggestive manner and groping them on multiple occasions, the station reported, citing affidavits. The accusers told authorities the unwanted contact started shortly after they were hired and continued for months, KSAT reports.

Castle Hills Police told KSAT they want to hear from other potential victims in the case.

