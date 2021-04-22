San Antonians who love Tex-Mex food will have three free festivals to check out this year

click to enlarge
The organizer of the free San Antonio Roasted Corn Festival will hold a Tamale Fest in December.
If Tex-Mex comida is your jam, this news may have you salivating.
Robert Reyes, organizer of the San Antonio Roasted Corn Festival, held last month in nearby China Grove, plans to keep free Tex-Mex food fests flowing through the remainder of the year, MySA reports
.
In an interview with the news site, Reyes unveiled plans for an Enchiladas Fest in June, a Flauta Fest in September and a Tamale Fest, naturally, in December.
Similar to the Roasted Corn Festival — which featured 20-plus vendors serving up eats such as Mexican corn trimmed with Hot Cheetos, white corn with queso fresco and kettle popcorn — the future events will host multiple culinary creators dishing up their individual takes on the star food item, the site reports.
Reyes’ corn event took place on a 10-acre private lot at 6708 U.S. Highway 87 East, and he told MySA he'll return there for future fests. Each will provide music and local vendors along with the noshing opportunities.
If you're interested in jotting down the festival dates on the Aztec-inspired wall calendar you scored from your favorite taqueria, the Enchiladas Fest is slated for June 26, Flautas Fest for September 25 and Tamale Fest for December 4.
