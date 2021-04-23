Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 23, 2021

San Antonio Church's Chicken location to reopen after being destroyed by fire in 2019

Posted By on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 11:24 AM

click image Church's Chicken announced the reopening of the company's third original location. - INSTAGRAM / CHURCHSCHICKEN
  • Instagram / churchschicken
  • Church's Chicken announced the reopening of the company's third original location.
Fried food conglomerate Church's Chicken Thursday announced the reopening of a San Antonio location that happens to be the third original location in the company’s history.

Turns out, the fried chicken purveyor was founded right here in the Alamo City.



The store nestled at the corner of New Braunfels Ave. and Nevada Ave. offered the fast food chain’s fare for nearly 70 years before being destroyed by a fire in November of 2019. The 1,850 square foot property now sports a new, modern look with contemporary lighting inside and out, a spiffy new exterior design and a slew of other details we never considered such as "the latest interior seating options."

“We’ve heard from the community that this location has been missed and we couldn’t be more excited to be back with a fresh and more modern layout,”  Mike Collins, President of Ampler Chicken LLC and franchisee of Church's Chicken, said in a release.

Starting today, Church's fans can stop into the new restaurant, located at 430 S. New Braunfels Ave., to get their fried yardbird fix. Operating hours will be Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant will offer order ahead, delivery, to-go, and limited dine-in options.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.  

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together
Volunteers at Freeman Coliseum want to help, not be pawns in Gov. Greg Abbott’s partisan game
Block Party: Fiesta gets a new tradition with San Antonio's first-ever House Float Parade
Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels
Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. North Central San Antonio Jim’s location has permanently shut down Read More

  2. Supervisors at a San Antonio Sonic restaurant accused of sexually assaulting underage employees Read More

  3. San Antonians who love Tex-Mex food will have three free festivals to check out this year Read More

  4. Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk, the city’s newest luxury hotel, opens Thursday Read More

  5. San Antonio bar Evil Olive hosting watch party for San Antonio chef in finale of TV’s 'Hell's Kitchen’ Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation