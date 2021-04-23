San Antonio Church's Chicken location to reopen after being destroyed by fire in 2019

click image Instagram / churchschicken

Church's Chicken announced the reopening of the company's third original location.

Fried food conglomerate Church's Chicken Thursday announced the reopening of a San Antonio location that happens to be the third original location in the company’s history.Turns out, the fried chicken purveyor was founded right here in the Alamo City.The store nestled at the corner of New Braunfels Ave. and Nevada Ave. offered the fast food chain’s fare for nearly 70 years before being destroyed by a fire in November of 2019. The 1,850 square foot property now sports a new, modern look with contemporary lighting inside and out, a spiffy new exterior design and a slew of other details we never considered such as "the latest interior seating options."“We’ve heard from the community that this location has been missed and we couldn’t be more excited to be back with a fresh and more modern layout,” Mike Collins, President of Ampler Chicken LLC and franchisee of Church's Chicken, said in a release.Starting today, Church's fans can stop into the new restaurant, located at 430 S. New Braunfels Ave., to get their fried yardbird fix. Operating hours will be Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant will offer order ahead, delivery, to-go, and limited dine-in options.