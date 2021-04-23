This central San Antonio pub will offer Guinness’ new Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Guinness

Guinness has launched a new Nitro Cold Brew Coffee.

Folks who need a little jolt of caffeine while they sip on an adult beverage will soon have another option for their imbibing needs: Guinness’ new Nitro Cold Brew Coffee.The Irish stout beer company has launched a 4% ABV brew that’s been made using cold brew coffee extract and coffee flavors. According to tasting notes, the new sipper is sweet-smelling with a distinct rich coffee aroma, and features a smooth and creamy mouthfeel with hints of espresso, chocolate and caramel.Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee beer began appearing on U.S. shelves in March, and San Antonians can find four-packs at area liquor stores. For those who prefer to be served their suds over a bar top, the new coffee beer can be found at locally-owned eatery The Winchester, located at 5148 Broadway, starting this weekend.