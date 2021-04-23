Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, April 23, 2021

This central San Antonio pub will offer Guinness’ new Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Posted By on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge Guinness has launched a new Nitro Cold Brew Coffee. - PHOTO COURTESY GUINNESS
  • Photo Courtesy Guinness
  • Guinness has launched a new Nitro Cold Brew Coffee.
Folks who need a little jolt of caffeine while they sip on an adult beverage will soon have another option for their imbibing needs: Guinness’ new Nitro Cold Brew Coffee.

The Irish stout beer company has launched a 4% ABV brew that’s been made using cold brew coffee extract and coffee flavors. According to tasting notes, the new sipper is sweet-smelling with a distinct rich coffee aroma, and features a smooth and creamy mouthfeel with hints of espresso, chocolate and caramel.



Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee beer began appearing on U.S. shelves in March, and San Antonians can find four-packs at area liquor stores. For those who prefer to be served their suds over a bar top, the new coffee beer can be found at locally-owned eatery The Winchester, located at 5148 Broadway, starting this weekend.

