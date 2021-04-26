San Antonio’s iconic Lulu’s Bakery and Cafe puts inventory up for auction amid closure

click image
Iconic San Antonio eatery Lulu’s appears to have closed its doors for good.
Those hoping for a return of Lulu's Bakery and Cafe's three-pound cinnamon rolls may want to find another over-the-top pastry to covet.
The iconic San Antonio diner — home to monstrous cinnamon rolls often featured on food TV programs — has placed its entire equipment inventory up for auction
. According to a Facebook Marketplace listing
from last week, the near-downtown eatery has hired RCI Online Auctions, which specializes in offloading commercial restaurant equipment and industrial equipment, to handle the affair.
The auction includes kitchen items such as ovens, fryers, sinks and display cases. Even the tables, chairs, outdoor benches and tabletop accessories like sugar caddies are up for bid.
Those just looking to snag a piece of San Antonio dining history can also purchase Lulu’s branded decor and large lots of T-shirts.
The auction is open now for online bidding. RCI will host an inspection this Saturday for bidders to check out the merchandise ahead of the auction’s rolling close, which starts Sunday, May 2.
After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lulu’s listed itself on Facebook as "temporarily closed."
