San Antonio TV personality David Elder behind upcoming hot chicken concept

click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Tex's Hot Chicken
-
David Elder and restaurateur Cary Hamer will open Tex's Hot Chicken this year.
Food-loving San Antonians may associate TV personality David Elder with his weekend show Texas Eats
, but the California native’s resume is about to come full circle.
Elder and area restaurateur Cary Hamer are partnering on a spicy chicken concept called Tex's Hot Chicken set to open later this year, MySA reports
.
Prior to helming the food-focused shows Elder Eats
and Texas Eats
, Elder worked in restaurants. His food service gigs in high school and college included both stints in the kitchen and as a server.
click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Tex's Hot Chicken
-
Loaded chips topped with spicy chicken will be a menu option at Tex's.
Hamer, who operates two locations of Infernos Wood-Fired Oven & Spirits, bonded with Elder over food, he told MySA. Over the years, the restaurateur watched Elder's kitchen skills grow, and he finally decided to join in the development of Tex’s.
"They're all David's recipes," Hamer told MySA.
The restaurant's namesake Big Tex sandwich will feature a marinated chicken breast that's hand-breaded and deep-fried before being placed on a brioche bun and slathered in special sauce, according to the report. The yardbird is then topped with house-made southern coleslaw and bread-and-butter pickles.
The eatery will also offer an optional post-fry dunk in hot oil, for those who can't get enough heat.
Tex's menu will be centered around its spicy fried chicken, which will be the focus of anything from tacos and sliders to loaded chips, MySA reports. Sides will include macaroni and cheese, potato salad and made-to-order seasoned potato chips.
The first brick-and-mortar location of Tex’s Hot Chicken will open in Cibolo in fall or early winter, MySA reports. In the meantime, folks can keep their eye out for a food truck roaming Boerne and New Braunfels as early as this spring.
