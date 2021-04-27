Travel + Leisure Magazine names two Central Texas properties to its best-in-the-world list

click image
-
Instagram / hotelmagdalena
-
Hotel Magdalena's onsite eatery, Summer House on Music Lane.
It’s good to know that the lap of luxury isn't far from the Alamo City.
While most Americans were holed up in their homes for the better part of the last 12 months, Travel + Leisure
writers and editors were traipsing across the globe on a “pursuit of the unforgettable” amongst the hundreds of hotels that opened their doors in 2020.
Their pursuit led them to Austin, Texas, where two newly-crowned Best New Hotels in the World
reside: the Commodore Perry Estate and Hotel Magdalena.
The sprawling Commodore Perry Estate occupies 10 acres in the heart of Central Austin. The property, which opened last summer, offers luxury accommodations, an organic garden, swimming pool and painstakingly manicured English gardens.
click image
-
Instagram / commodoreperryauberge
-
The Hal Thompson Mansion Suite, named after the architect of Commodore Perry Estate.
The property’s original 1928 mansion houses 12 suites and 42 guest rooms, and a new, three-story building built adjacent to the home completes the venue.
We wouldn’t be surprised if you feel a touch of recognition while browsing photos of Hotel Magdalena. It's managed by the Bunkhouse Group, which operates downtown San Antonio's Hotel Havana.
click image
-
Instagram / hotelmagdalena
-
Hotel Magdalena is managed by the Bunkhouse Group, which operates SA’s own Hotel Havana.
Magdalena exhibits a similarly funky feel. The magazine describes its vibe as “midcentury motor hotel” meets “'70s-era lake house.” The South Congress property features lush outdoor spaces, a pool and onsite eatery Summer House on Music Lane — its name an ode to Austin’s music history.
What else would one expect from a location once owned by Willie Nelson?
Folks looking to escape to these luxury venues might want to check their bank accounts first, however. Stays start at $600 a night in the Perry Estate’s double rooms, while Magdalena’s double rooms start at $229 per night.
The Commodore Perry Estate is located at 4100 Red River St., and Hotel Magdalena is located at 1101 Music Lane.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.