Future West San Antonio restaurant primed to sate crawfish cravings year-round

Houston-based eatery BB's Tex-Orleans is planning to open its first SA location this summer.
If you believe crawfish-boil season should be year-round thing, this news is for you.
Houston-based Cajun eatery BB's Tex-Orleans will open its first San Antonio location this summer, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
, citing a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
The eatery — famous for crawfish boils, po'boys and other Louisiana fare sometimes delivered with with a Tex-Mex twist — will be setting down roots on the far West Side, according to data supplied to the state. The eatery is expected to open in August.
BB's will renovate a 6,600-square-foot space at 5423 W. Loop 1604 North, a building that formerly housed a Logan's Roadhouse, according to the report.
While the restaurant chain offers unusual items such as Cajun empanadas, founder Brooks Bassler told the Business Journal
its seafood boils are what draw dinners in droves.
"Crawfish is our bread and butter," he said. "We have our own Tex-Orleans style that we do, and then we have a more authentic Cajun style."
Bassler told the publication that his team scouted San Antonio for a year, but like other food-focused endeavors, had to pull back when the pandemic hit.
BB's operates 10 locations in Houston and four locations spread through Katy, Webster, Pearland and Cypress, according to its website.
