Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Texas liquor store chain launches seasonal guide for hosting celebrations at home
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 12:48 PM
click image
-
Instagram / twinliquors
-
Peach-infused Tito’s Vodka and Ginger Beer complete Twin Liquors' Peach Mule cocktail combo.
As more vaccinated Texans are able to safely gather with friends, a homegrown liquor chain has launched a free guide to help them get back into the swing of at-home entertaining.
Austin-based Twin Liquors this week dropped its Spring into Summer Entertaining Guide, which offers advice on hosting get-togethers as the weather warms. The online guide includes recipes, wine pairings and hosting tips, whether that means a small inside dinner or a larger backyard gathering.
The guide also features cocktail combo packs with recipes, wine combo packs and recommendations for stocking the perfect bar cart. Also on tap are articles on how to discern the difference between tequila and mezcal and the history of the ultimate springtime wine: rosé.
The free guide is available at the Twin Liquors Website
.
