Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Texas liquor store chain launches seasonal guide for hosting celebrations at home

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 12:48 PM

click image Peach-infused Tito’s Vodka and Ginger Beer complete Twin Liquors' Peach Mule cocktail combo. - INSTAGRAM / TWINLIQUORS
  • Instagram / twinliquors
  • Peach-infused Tito’s Vodka and Ginger Beer complete Twin Liquors' Peach Mule cocktail combo.
As more vaccinated Texans are able to safely gather with friends, a homegrown liquor chain has launched a free guide to help them get back into the swing of at-home entertaining.

Austin-based Twin Liquors this week dropped its Spring into Summer Entertaining Guide, which offers advice on hosting get-togethers as the weather warms. The online guide includes recipes, wine pairings and hosting tips, whether that means a small inside dinner or a larger backyard gathering.



The guide also features cocktail combo packs with recipes, wine combo packs and recommendations for stocking the perfect bar cart. Also on tap are articles on how to discern the difference between tequila and mezcal and the history of the ultimate springtime wine: rosé.

The free guide is available at the Twin Liquors Website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Saint City Saint? Epicure Hugh Daschbach turns his attention to helping hospitality workers
Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes
Puppeteer and UTSA senior Bradley Freeman Jr. joins Sesame Workshop’s new initiative on race
Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Long-awaited San Antonio tiki bar Hugman’s Oasis and House of Má now taking reservations Read More

  2. San Antonio restaurateur behind Biga and Acenar opening two new Italian spots near the Pearl Read More

  3. San Antonio’s iconic Lulu’s Bakery and Cafe puts inventory up for auction amid closure Read More

  4. San Antonio TV personality David Elder behind upcoming hot chicken concept Read More

  5. San Antonio bar and Thai eatery Hello Paradise adds vegan options, announces plans for noodle brunch Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation