Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Veg-friendly Willa Eatery has opened at the former Pharm Table location in downtown San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 11:40 AM

Willa Eatery's roasted beet salad.
  • Instagram / willaeatery
  • Willa Eatery's roasted beet salad.
Richard Busker, a 30-year restaurant industry vet, has opened Willa Eatery, a vegetarian-friendly restaurant that offers more than salads, MySA reports.

Busker and his wife Lindsay, who's been vegetarian for 25 years, took over the space at 106 Auditorium Circle that until recently housed plant-forward eatery Pharm Table.



"I'm an opportunivore, so I'll eat whatever is available," Busker told the news site. "However, the plant-based and vegan options are often afterthoughts. They're like, here's some grilled asparagus with olive oil. It got to a point where I thought everyone needs good food and an opportunity to eat, so I thought I'd open a restaurant that is very fresh, plant-based-forward and vegetarian-forward."

Willa's menu options include the Patio Sammy, which features mixed greens, tomato, onion, herbed mayo and a choice of tofu or marinated mushrooms tucked between wheat or sourdough bread.

Willa Eatery's mushroom melt.
  • Instagram / willaeatery
  • Willa Eatery's mushroom melt.
Its Patio Melt offers tofu or marinated mushrooms with pickled onions and herbed mayo, along with a choice of cheddar, Havarti, mozzarella or dairy-free cheese.

"We have great sandwiches right now," Busker told MySA. "The tofu is fantastic because we marinate the tofu, season it, flour it, and add a nice crisp on the outside. The mushrooms, I think are phenomenal. It's all so delicious."

While the dining spot is vegan- and vegetarian-friendly, meat-eating guests can grab any of its sandwiches with seared pork belly or grilled chicken, the news site reports.

Willa Eatery is still working out the kinks, operating in a soft-opening capacity 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.

Once fully launched, Busker told MySA his eatery will be open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. He's hoping to add brunch to the menu by early June, along with prix fixe dinners for guests of the nearby Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

