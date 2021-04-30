Friday, April 30, 2021
Lulu's Bakery and Cafe, Hugman's Oasis: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
click to enlarge
-
Screenshot / YouTube / Randy Santel
-
Iconic San Antonio eatery Lulu’s appears to have closed its doors for good.
Based on the Current
's most-read food stories this week, we're guessing San Antonians are going to miss the living shit out of those three-pound cinnamon rolls.
You guessed it: a whole, whole lot of you perused the news that Lulu's Cafe, the downtown greasy spoon known for its absurdly large sticky buns, has permanently closed its doors.
Readers were also hungry for news on restaurant openings as well, scarfing down stories on soon-to-open tiki haven Hugman's Oasis and two new Italian eateries coming to the Pearl area.
Read on and see what else Current
readers filled their plates with this week.
