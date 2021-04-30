Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 30, 2021

San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez expanding La Gloria and Burgerteca arena concepts

Posted By on Fri, Apr 30, 2021 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez will expand La Gloria and Burgerteca arena concepts. - INSTAGRAM / LAGLORIAPEARL
  • Instagram / lagloriapearl
  • San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez will expand La Gloria and Burgerteca arena concepts.
San Antonio chef-restaurateur Johnny Hernandez has landed a deal with Spurs Sports & Entertainment to add La Gloria and Burgerteca concepts to Toyota Field, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

Hernandez first teamed up with the Spurs in 2018 with the inception of a La Gloria-Burgerteca concession on the AT&T Center’s balcony level. The new deal is an extension of that relationship, since SS&E operates Toyota Field, home to the San Antonio FC pro soccer team.



“We’ve been talking about it for a while, but we really worked on the partnership over the last six months,” Hernandez told the Business Journal.

Unlike Hernandez’s other eateries, this new venture won’t have indoor seating, he also told the publication.

The chef also told SABJ that the new spot's menu will be similar to that of the La Gloria-Burgerteca operation at the AT&T Center. However, Toyota Field suite holders will have access to specialty menus, giving them what the chef calls a “real food experience.”

SA arenas aren’t the only seeking out Hernandez’s concepts.

“I have been approached by other stadium providers in Los Angeles. We’re keeping our focus on San Antonio for now,” he told SABJ. “We’ve got our hands full as it is.”

San Antonio FC kicks off its 2021 USL Championship season May 1 at Toyota Field.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Saint City Saint? Epicure Hugh Daschbach turns his attention to helping hospitality workers
Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes
Puppeteer and UTSA senior Bradley Freeman Jr. joins Sesame Workshop’s new initiative on race
Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio’s Comfort Café tops Yelp’s list of Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S. Read More

  2. Long-awaited San Antonio tiki bar Hugman’s Oasis and House of Má now taking reservations Read More

  3. San Antonio teen’s honey business devastated by Wednesday’s pounding storms Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Il Forno lands on Food & Wine Magazine's roundup of best pizzerias in every state Read More

  5. Downtown San Antonio craft-cocktail bar Jet-Setter reopens, nearby Pastiche soon to follow Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation