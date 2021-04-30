Friday, April 30, 2021
San Antonio’s Il Forno lands on Food & Wine Magazine's roundup of best pizzerias in every state
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Apr 30, 2021 at 11:32 AM
Food & Wine Magazine has named San Antonio’s Il Forno as one of the best pizzerias in Texas.
If you’ve never stepped across the unassuming sage green threshold of San Antonio’s Il Forno, this news may put the pizza spot on your culinary bucket list.
The five-year-old eatery was featured in Food & Wine Magazine's new roundup
of the best pizza restaurants in every state, landing one of just five slots reserved for Texas. Il Forno earned a mention for its seasonal take on Naples-style pizza and use of herbs and veggies grown in its own backyard garden.
Helmed by chef Jason Garcia, Il Forno — or “oven” in Italian — serves up decadent pies with scratch-made mozzarella, fresh veggies and house-cured meats. There’s also a robust “Not Pizza” section of the South SA eatery’s menu
, boasting salads, hummus, meatballs, antipasto and a sinful chocolate mousse.
