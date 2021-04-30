Texas-based company launches hard lemonade and tea developed by minds behind familiar brand

click image Instagram / lucksprings

Luck Springs, a new hard lemonade and tea concept from the team behind Austin Eastciders, launched this week.

The bubbly canned libations come in four flavors: Peach Tea, Raspberry Tea, Lemonade, and Half and Half.

The team behind Austin Eastciders this week unveiled Luck Springs, a new hard lemonade and tea brand that's available just in time for another hot Texas summer.The bubbly canned libations come in four flavors: Peach Tea, Raspberry Tea, Lemonade and an Arnold Palmer-inspired Half and Half.Luck Springs beverages are available in a 12-count variety pack of the four flavors. Six packs of the Lemonade variety are available for those not quite ready to commit to buying a full dozen.According to the company, each of the fizzy beverages is just 100 calories and was developed to put natural flavor at the forefront without being overly sweet.The Texas-made hard lemonades and teas are available now at retail stores.