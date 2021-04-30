Friday, April 30, 2021
Texas-based company launches hard lemonade and tea developed by minds behind familiar brand
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Apr 30, 2021 at 7:23 AM
click image
-
Instagram / lucksprings
-
Luck Springs, a new hard lemonade and tea concept from the team behind Austin Eastciders, launched this week.
The team behind Austin Eastciders this week unveiled Luck Springs, a new hard lemonade and tea brand that's available just in time for another hot Texas summer.
The bubbly canned libations come in four flavors: Peach Tea, Raspberry Tea, Lemonade and an Arnold Palmer-inspired Half and Half.
click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Luck Springs
-
The bubbly canned libations come in four flavors: Peach Tea, Raspberry Tea, Lemonade, and Half and Half.
Luck Springs beverages are available in a 12-count variety pack of the four flavors. Six packs of the Lemonade variety are available for those not quite ready to commit to buying a full dozen.
According to the company, each of the fizzy beverages is just 100 calories and was developed to put natural flavor at the forefront without being overly sweet.
The Texas-made hard lemonades and teas are available now at retail stores.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Austin Eastciders, Luck Springs, hard lemonade, hard tea, canned beverages, alcoholic beverages, alcoholic drinks, Austin, Texas, Arnold Palmer, Image