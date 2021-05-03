Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, May 3, 2021

San Antonio restaurant Cappy’s makes OpenTable’s list of top 100 spots for brunch nationwide

Posted By on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 3:32 PM

click image Alamo Heights-area mainstay Cappy’s made OpenTable's list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America. - INSTAGRAM / CAPPYSRESTAURANT
  • Instagram / cappysrestaurant
  • Alamo Heights-area mainstay Cappy’s made OpenTable's list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America.
Restaurant reservation and review platform OpenTable on Monday released its 2021 list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America, and only one San Antonio eatery made the cut.

Alamo Heights-area mainstay Cappy’s landed at No. 26 on the list, which is based on diner reviews collected from April 1, 2020 to March 31 of this year.



Cappy's, which bills itself as "contemporary American," currently boasts a 4.9 star OpenTable rating and has racked up nearly 3,000 reviews.

According to an OpenTable release, the Best Brunch Restaurants in America list was culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of 30,000 restaurants in 50 states and Washington, D.C.

California is the most recognized state, landing 17 restaurants on the list. It's followed by Florida and Pennsylvania with eight winning restaurants each. Illinois and Texas are each home to seven winning restaurants, while Georgia, Minnesota and Nevada claim six honorees apiece.

