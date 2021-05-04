California-based chain North Italia will open San Antonio location at The Rim, holding job fair

click image Instagram / eatnorthitalia

California-based North Italia will debut in the Alamo City June 9.

California-based restaurant chain North Italia will make its Alamo City debut June 9, opening an outlet at The Rim shopping center.North Italia, which bills itself a modern Italian concept, will serve lunch, happy hour, dinner and brunch at the new location in far Northwest San Antonio. It marks the company’s 26th U.S. location and its sixth in Texas.The chain also will hold a job fair this month to fill positions at the new eatery, even offering signing bonuses for select jobs.Job hunters can swing by the store on any of the following days between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.: May 6-8, May 10-15 and May 17-22. Managers will also meet with job seekers on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.The new North Italia is located at 5822 Worth Parkway, #108.