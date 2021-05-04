San Antonio tiki haven Hugman’s Oasis opens Friday, but it's no longer taking reservations

click to enlarge
-
Instagram / thetikiroomtx
-
Hugman's Oasis features a lush interior with tiki-centric details.
A nationwide restaurant industry labor shortage
is hitting one San Antonio bar right where it hurts: opening night.
Long-awaited tiki haven Hugman’s Oasis last week announced
plans to open Friday, May 7, accepting reservations via online platform OpenTable. This week, however, the downtown bar's existing reservations were inexplicably cancelled.
Turns out, an extreme labor shortage is now forcing it to operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
Social media posts show guests’ frustrations upon receiving cancellation emails from OpenTable, even though they made reservations nearly a week ago. Some who made reservations even said they were traveling from outside San Antonio to check out the new spot, making hotel or Airbnb reservations.
click image
-
Facebook / Denise Sanders
-
Hugman’s Oasis is no longer taking reservations for opening night.
Jeret Peña, beverage director for Hugman’s and other local cocktail spots, took to Facebook Tuesday to clear things up. He blamed the change in plans on the foodservice industry labor shortage.
“Hugman’s Oasis will be open at 4pm on Friday,” Peña posted. “Hugman’s is currently not taking reservations but we will be opening on a first come first serve [sic] basis. Due to staff shortages nationwide we are unable to reserve tables at this moment in time. We look forward to seeing you!”
The Current
reached out to Peña, who confirmed the the bar is no longer taking reservations.
Hugman’s Oasis is located at 135 E. Commerce St.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.