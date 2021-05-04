Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Two San Antonio restaurants partner with tequila brand for Cinco de Mayo food bank fundraiser

Posted By on Tue, May 4, 2021 at 9:46 AM

click to enlarge The Veracruz cocktail is made with LALO blanco tequila, muddled cucumber, mint, lime, Squirt soda and a grapefruit-habanero salt rim. - PHOTO COURTESY OF LALO TEQUILA
  • Photo Courtesy of LALO Tequila
  • The Veracruz cocktail is made with LALO blanco tequila, muddled cucumber, mint, lime, Squirt soda and a grapefruit-habanero salt rim.
There’s nothing quite like sipping a tasty cocktail with a philanthropic edge.

LALO Tequila and San Antonio eateries Cuishe and Toro have teamed up to donate $1 from every LALO cocktail sold on Cinco De Mayo to the San Antonio Food Bank, supporting the organization’s mission of fighting hunger in and around the Alamo City.



LALO Tequila is a new brand of booze founded and developed by maestro tequilero Eduardo “Lalo” Gonzalez, the grandson of Don Julio González of the iconic Don Julio tequila brand.

The cocktails included in tomorrow’s promotion range from classic Palomas and Skinny Margaritas to specialty tipples such as the Veracruz cocktail, made with LALO blanco tequila, muddled cucumber, mint, lime, Squirt soda and a grapefruit-habanero salt rim.

The promotion will take place Wednesday, May 5 at both Toro locations — 115 N Loop 1604 E # 105 and 1142 E Commerce St. — and both Cuishe locations, at 115 N Loop 1604 E # 1108 and 119 Heiman St.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Country traditionalist Dale Watson to perform free show Thursday at St. Paul Square
PB-Art: New corporate citizen Pabst steps up as a platform for San Antonio creatives
Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Saint City Saint? Epicure Hugh Daschbach turns his attention to helping hospitality workers
Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with handcrafted margaritas at these San Antonio eateries Read More

  2. Tickets for Whiskey Business, San Antonio Current’s first signature event of 2021, on sale this week Read More

  3. San Antonio chef Jesse Kuykendall to throw down on episode of Food Network’s Chopped this month Read More

  4. San Antonio restaurant Cappy’s makes OpenTable’s list of top 100 spots for brunch nationwide Read More

  5. Texas-based Rusty Taco chain to make San Antonio debut later this summer Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation