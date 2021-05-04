Two San Antonio restaurants partner with tequila brand for Cinco de Mayo food bank fundraiser

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy of LALO Tequila

The Veracruz cocktail is made with LALO blanco tequila, muddled cucumber, mint, lime, Squirt soda and a grapefruit-habanero salt rim.

There’s nothing quite like sipping a tasty cocktail with a philanthropic edge.LALO Tequila and San Antonio eateries Cuishe and Toro have teamed up to donate $1 from every LALO cocktail sold on Cinco De Mayo to the San Antonio Food Bank, supporting the organization’s mission of fighting hunger in and around the Alamo City.LALO Tequila is a new brand of booze founded and developed by maestro tequilero Eduardo “Lalo” Gonzalez, the grandson of Don Julio González of the iconic Don Julio tequila brand.The cocktails included in tomorrow’s promotion range from classic Palomas and Skinny Margaritas to specialty tipples such as the Veracruz cocktail, made with LALO blanco tequila, muddled cucumber, mint, lime, Squirt soda and a grapefruit-habanero salt rim.The promotion will take place Wednesday, May 5 at both Toro locations — 115 N Loop 1604 E # 105 and 1142 E Commerce St. — and both Cuishe locations, at 115 N Loop 1604 E # 1108 and 119 Heiman St.