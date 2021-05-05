Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Chefs from Meadow, Sangria on the Burg first participants in San Antonio collaborative dinner series

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 3:56 PM

click to enlarge Chefs PJ Edwards and Ceasar Zepeda will team up for a special collaborative dinner May 18. - FACEBOOK / MEADOW NEIGHBORHOOD EATERY / SANGRIA ON THE BURG
  • Facebook / Meadow Neighborhood Eatery / Sangria on the Burg
  • Chefs PJ Edwards and Ceasar Zepeda will team up for a special collaborative dinner May 18.
Chefs PJ Edwards and Ceasar Zepeda are teaming up for a meal and cocktail pairing that will be the first in a six-week collaborative dinner series highlighting San Antonio culinary pros.

Food-focused nonprofit Culinaria is organizing the dinners to fund scholarships for local residents trying to further their culinary educations. 



Edwards, chef-owner of Meadow Neighborhood Eatery and Bar, will welcome longtime friend Zepeda, honcho of Sangria on the Burg, into the Meadow kitchen for their Tuesday, May 18 collaborative dinner.

The menu features items including sea scallop agua chile with cucumber, jalapeño and pickled red onion. The duo will pair that dish with a cocktail featuring TLC vodka, cucumber juice and basil syrup topped with Topo Chico.

Even though Meadow is hosting the meal, expect it to feature signature touches from Zepeda, including an entree served inside Sangria on the Burg’s hand-pressed tortillas and a course paired with the eatery's namesake red sangria.

Tickets for the dinner, which runs 5-8 p.m., cost $75 per person, or $50 for those under 21 or whom would rather not imbibe. Reservations are required.

