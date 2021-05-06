Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 6, 2021

San Antonio author Cassy Joy Garcia to launch leftover-inspired cookbook Cook Once Dinner Fix

Posted By on Thu, May 6, 2021 at 10:23 AM

click image Local food blogger and SA native Cassy Joy Garcia will release a second cookbook in September. - INSTAGRAM / FEDANDFIT
  • Instagram / fedandfit
  • Local food blogger and SA native Cassy Joy Garcia will release a second cookbook in September.
If you’re guilty of throwing away leftover food more often than not, San Antonio native Cassy Joy Garcia wants to help you mend your ways.

In September, the best-selling author and food blogger will release a second cookbook titled Cook Once Dinner Fix: Quick and Exciting Ways to Transform Tonight's Dinner into Tomorrow's Feast.



While that title may be lengthy AF, the premise is to make quick work of dinnertime decision-making by guiding home cooks through recipes that use leftover meals to stretch the feast into the next day.

“I want to show you that dinner doesn’t have to be difficult to be delicious, and it doesn’t have to be expensive or consume all of our precious time,” the introduction of the forthcoming Simon & Schuster
 book states. “… We can enjoy dinner without feeling exhausted or depleted from the effort. That is the purpose of this book: to give you confidence, ease, and prowess in the kitchen, all in a way that fits your budget.”

Garcia was born in the Alamo City before moving to Texas A&M to study entomology and nutrition. In 2011, she launched Fed+Fit, a “no-rules wellness” blog that chronicles her journey toward a healthier and happier life.

Now a holistic nutrition consultant, she also the authored Cook Once Eat All Week, which was published in 2019, also by Simon & Schuster.

Cook Once Dinner Fix: Quick and Exciting Ways to Transform Tonight's Dinner into Tomorrow's Feast will be available in bookstores and as an ebook September 14 and will retail for $30.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Without independent oversight, San Antonio’s city government will keep making the same mistakes
Country traditionalist Dale Watson to perform free show Thursday at St. Paul Square
PB-Art: New corporate citizen Pabst steps up as a platform for San Antonio creatives
Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Saint City Saint? Epicure Hugh Daschbach turns his attention to helping hospitality workers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Another female chef from San Antonio will compete on one of Gordon Ramsay's cooking shows Read More

  2. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with handcrafted margaritas at these San Antonio eateries Read More

  3. San Antonio tiki haven Hugman’s Oasis opens Friday, but it's no longer taking reservations Read More

  4. Chefs from Meadow, Sangria on the Burg first participants in San Antonio collaborative dinner series Read More

  5. San Antonio Zoo’s food-focused festival will feature live music, craft beer, wine and eats Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation