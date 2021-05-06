San Antonio author Cassy Joy Garcia to launch leftover-inspired cookbook Cook Once Dinner Fix

click image
-
Instagram / fedandfit
-
Local food blogger and SA native Cassy Joy Garcia will release a second cookbook in September.
If you’re guilty of throwing away leftover food more often than not, San Antonio native Cassy Joy Garcia wants to help you mend your ways.
In September, the best-selling author and food blogger will release a second cookbook titled Cook Once Dinner Fix: Quick and Exciting Ways to Transform Tonight's Dinner into Tomorrow's Feast
.
While that title may be lengthy AF, the premise is to make quick work of dinnertime decision-making by guiding home cooks through recipes that use leftover meals to stretch the feast into the next day.
“I want to show you that dinner doesn’t have to be difficult to be delicious, and it doesn’t have to be expensive or consume all of our precious time,” the introduction of the forthcoming Simon & Schuster
book states. “… We can enjoy dinner without feeling exhausted or depleted from the effort. That is the purpose of this book: to give you confidence, ease, and prowess in the kitchen, all in a way that fits your budget.”
Garcia was born in the Alamo City before moving to Texas A&M to study entomology and nutrition. In 2011, she launched Fed+Fit
, a “no-rules wellness” blog that chronicles her journey toward a healthier and happier life.
Now a holistic nutrition consultant, she also the authored Cook Once Eat All Week
, which was published in 2019, also by Simon & Schuster.
Cook Once Dinner Fix: Quick and Exciting Ways to Transform Tonight's Dinner into Tomorrow's Feast
will be available in bookstores and as an ebook September 14 and will retail for $30.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.