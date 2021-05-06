Thursday, May 6, 2021
San Antonio Viet-Cajun crawfish eatery Pinch Boil House will open second location in Alamo Heights
By Nina Rangel
Pinch Boil House will open a second location in Alamo Heights.
The minds behind downtown's Pinch Boil House are bringing their fusion of Cajun and Southeast Asian flavors to Alamo Heights, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
Co-owners Andrew Ho and Sean Wen signed a lease to occupy the space in the Stewart Center retail complex that formerly housed vegetarian eatery Bok Choy, according to the SABJ
story. Located at 5120 Broadway, the center also counts Sorrento Ristorante and The Winchester as restaurant tenants.
Ho and Wen began popping up in 2016 with crawfish boils that toed the line between Vietnamese and Louisiana flavors. The concept met with rave reviews, allowing the team to open a full-service restaurant on the ground level of downtown's The Rand Building in 2017.
The pair are also behind another fusion-inspired eatery, Curry Boys BBQ, which marries smoked Texas meats with Southeast Asian flavors. They work with Andrew Samia of South BBQ & Kitchen to operate that venture, which is housed in a bright pink building next to music venue Paper Tiger.
