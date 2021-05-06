Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 6, 2021

San Antonio Viet-Cajun crawfish eatery Pinch Boil House will open second location in Alamo Heights

Posted By on Thu, May 6, 2021 at 3:05 PM

click image Pinch Boil House will open a second location in Alamo Heights. - INSTAGRAM / PINCHBOILHOUSE
  • Instagram / pinchboilhouse
  • Pinch Boil House will open a second location in Alamo Heights.
The minds behind downtown's Pinch Boil House are bringing their fusion of Cajun and Southeast Asian flavors to Alamo Heights, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

Co-owners Andrew Ho and Sean Wen signed a lease to occupy the space in the Stewart Center retail complex that formerly housed vegetarian eatery Bok Choy, according to the SABJ story. Located at 5120 Broadway, the center also counts Sorrento Ristorante and The Winchester as restaurant tenants.



Ho and Wen began popping up in 2016 with crawfish boils that toed the line between Vietnamese and Louisiana flavors. The concept met with rave reviews, allowing the team to open a full-service restaurant on the ground level of downtown's The Rand Building in 2017.

The pair are also behind another fusion-inspired eatery, Curry Boys BBQ, which marries smoked Texas meats with Southeast Asian flavors. They work with Andrew Samia of South BBQ & Kitchen to operate that venture, which is housed in a bright pink building next to music venue Paper Tiger.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Without independent oversight, San Antonio’s city government will keep making the same mistakes
Country traditionalist Dale Watson to perform free show Thursday at St. Paul Square
PB-Art: New corporate citizen Pabst steps up as a platform for San Antonio creatives
Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Another female chef from San Antonio will compete on one of Gordon Ramsay's cooking shows Read More

  2. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with handcrafted margaritas at these San Antonio eateries Read More

  3. Chefs from Meadow, Sangria on the Burg first participants in San Antonio collaborative dinner series Read More

  4. San Antonio tiki haven Hugman’s Oasis opens Friday, but it's no longer taking reservations Read More

  5. San Antonio Zoo’s food-focused festival will feature live music, craft beer, wine and eats Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation