New downtown San Antonio hotel restaurant Domingo offering locals-only discount to lure diners

Domingo Restaurant is offering Friday food and drink discounts to locals.

Difficult downtown parking is one reason locals cite for staying away from the area for nightlife. However, one new restaurant is hoping to entice residents to explore the area with discounts on its elevated fare and libations.On Instagram Friday, Domingo at the brand new Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk hotel served up an offer for SA residents: 10% off food and $2 off specialty cocktails with a local ID every Friday evening from 5-11 p.m.Billed as a “tribute to South Texas cuisine,” Domingo serves up appetizers such as such as ceviche, a Sonoran-style crispy hot dog and a colorful tuna tostada. Cilantro-marinated halibut, plancha-seared rib-eye steak and yellow snapper pozole are among its entrees.Will local-specific discounts draw more folks to the restaurant at 123 N. St. Mary’s St.? Hard to say, but we're guessing they'd like to bring some in the door as they wait for the tourist trade to recover from the prolonged pandemic downturn.