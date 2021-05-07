Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, May 7, 2021

New smoothie and açaí bowl shop NOVO to open in Northwest San Antonio next week

Posted By on Fri, May 7, 2021 at 11:49 AM

NOVO Açaí Bowls will open May 15.
  • Instagram / novoacaibowls
  • NOVO Açaí Bowls will open May 15.
Northside residents will soon have yet another health-food haven.

NOVO Açaí Bowls, a new açaí bowl and smoothie shop owned by Deukbok Cha, former chef-owner of San Antonio’s Yummi Japanese Restaurants, will open on May 15, mySA reports. The new eatery will specialize in healthy offerings packed with fresh fruit, protein and good vibes.



Cha told the news site that working long hours in his restaurants was keeping him from enjoying family time and that he often found himself canceling vacations and missing out on dinners at home.

He sold the Yummi restaurants and embarked on the new venture, which he hopes will become a regular stop for staff of nearby medical practices we well as neighbors looking for health-conscious breakfast and lunch options.

According to the shop’s website, its smoothies will range from fruit and kale blends to classics such as strawberry-banana. Bowls and smoothies can also be packed with protein-rich ingredients such as almond butter.

NOVO is located at 9577 Huebner Road, and will operate in a soft opening capacity from May 10-14. During the May 15 grand opening, Cha will offer a buy one-get one half-off deal on all açaí bowls and smoothies. The shop will be open daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

