San Antonio-area brewery searching for small businesses to post up at seasonal market days

Cactus Land Brewing Co., known for its unique brews and family-friendly venue, is scouting for local vendors to take part in its seasonal market days, which start next month.The brewery took to local media Friday to announce that the onsite market will begin June 6 at its facility, located a half an hour southeast of San Antonio.“Call all local vendors,” the post read. “Cactus Land is excited to announce our seasonal vendor market days. Starting June 6th and continuing the first Sunday of every month (weather permitting) we are inviting local vendors to set up at our venue from 12-5pm.”The brewery is typically open on the first and third weekends of every month, when owners Dustin and Erica Teague serve up their signature house brews, a small menu of wines and nitro cold brew coffee from nearby eatery The Blockhouse.The brewery also hosts a rotating schedule of food trucks and live music on its outdoor stage. Cactus Land is located at 368 County Road 325 in Adkins, Texas.