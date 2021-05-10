Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 10, 2021

100% Texas-made light whiskey wins gold medal at international spirit competition

Posted By on Mon, May 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM

click image Austin 101 Light Whiskey won big at the 202 Denver International Spirits Competition. - INSTAGRAM / AUSTIN101WHISKEY
  • Instagram / austin101whiskey
  • Austin 101 Light Whiskey won big at the 202 Denver International Spirits Competition.
Here’s some news that lovers of Texas whiskey can raise a glass to.

Austin 101 Light Whiskey last week brought home a gold medal from the 2021 Denver International Spirits Competition, prevailing in a double-blind tasting competition. The Austin-based whiskey was one of more than 350 spirits from 100 international brands tasted by the panel, and was awarded gold in the American Craft Whiskey category.



While the term “light” often refers to lower-calories libations, in the realm of bourbon, light whiskey is a designation used to define those distilled to higher than 160 proof and lower than 190 proof, and aged in used or uncharred new oak containers. As the name suggests, it tends to be light in flavor and color.

While there's been an explosion of Lone Star State-produced whiskeys, Austin 101 has tried to stand out from the herd by promoting that it’s made entirely in Texas, from the grain to the bottle. In contrast to distillers that use corn from the Midwest, the company's founders say they're showcasing authentic Texas terroir while lessening the brand's carbon footprint.

The 101 proof whiskey is made from non-GMO Texas white corn, red winter wheat from the panhandle, Texas-grown barley malted in Fort Worth and water from the Texas Hill Country.

According to tasting notes, Austin 101 Light Whiskey offers hints of caramel, butterscotch and vanilla. A slight sweetness, softness and nuttiness are products of the local grains used in the mash, which delivers a long, mellow finish, the distiller said.

While the term “light” often refers to libations with lesser calories, in the realm of bourbon, Light Whiskey is an official spirit designation. Defined as a whiskey distilled to higher than 160 proof and lower than 190 proof, and aged in used or uncharred new oak containers, light whiskey can be, well, light in flavor and light in color.

Bourbon, by contrast, usually enters new, charred oak barrels in the 100- to 125-proof range, creating — as it ages — strong notes of vanilla, oak and caramel.

The original American light whiskies were designed to compete with lighter spirits – gin, vodka, and blended imported whisky — that were super popular in the 1960s and 70s. While the timidly flavored, almost vodka-like whiskies of that era never really caught on as standalone products, it seems Austin 101 is hoping to offer the market a Texas-sized comeback.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Without independent oversight, San Antonio’s city government will keep making the same mistakes
Country traditionalist Dale Watson to perform free show Thursday at St. Paul Square
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Jason Dady, six other San Antonio chefs to hold collaborative dinner to benefit local nonprofit Read More

  2. $20M lawsuit filed against San Antonio bar after woman accused of hitting cyclist with her car Read More

  3. Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits Read More

  4. New downtown San Antonio hotel restaurant Domingo offering locals-only discount to lure diners Read More

  5. Wayback Burgers has opened a second San Antonio-area location in Universal City Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation