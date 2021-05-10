Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 10, 2021

Applications for Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund now open

Posted By on Mon, May 10, 2021 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge Applications are now open for the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Applications are now open for the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants.
San Antonio restaurant and bar owners this month have another option for potential financial relief, thanks to the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants.

The program, which launched May 3, aims to provide economic aid to restaurants and other foodservice establishments struggling to make ends meet as a result of the pandemic. It's now accepting applications.



In the two days since the program’s launch, the SBA has received more than 186,000 applications from restaurants and other food and beverage businesses in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

According to the SBA, $28.6 billion are available via tax-free grants for eligible businesses. Restaurants and bars are eligible for economic aid equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss with a cap of $10 million per business and $5 million per location. The funds are available for uses including payroll and rent.

While all qualified businesses are allowed to apply, the SBA will prioritize applications from small businesses owned and controlled by women, veterans and economically disadvantaged individuals until May 24. After that time, all eligible applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Of the total, $9.5 billion has also been set aside for the smallest restaurants and bars – including millions of dollars for restaurants, bars and food trucks with under $50,000 in revenue.

Interested and eligible business owners can download an application at the Small Business Administration’s website.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Without independent oversight, San Antonio’s city government will keep making the same mistakes
Country traditionalist Dale Watson to perform free show Thursday at St. Paul Square
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Jason Dady, six other San Antonio chefs to hold collaborative dinner to benefit local nonprofit Read More

  2. $20M lawsuit filed against San Antonio bar after woman accused of hitting cyclist with her car Read More

  3. Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits Read More

  4. New downtown San Antonio hotel restaurant Domingo offering locals-only discount to lure diners Read More

  5. Wayback Burgers has opened a second San Antonio-area location in Universal City Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation