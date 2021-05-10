Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, May 10, 2021

Free phone app aims to help beer fans explore Texas cities' breweries and taprooms

Posted By on Mon, May 10, 2021 at 11:37 AM

click image American Craft Beer Week runs May 10-16. - INSTAGRAM / BLACKLABORATORYBREWING
  • Instagram / blacklaboratorybrewing
  • American Craft Beer Week runs May 10-16.
Today marks the start of American Craft Beer Week, and a newish brewery-focused app could help San Antonio imbibers navigate the craft beer scene right from their cell phones.

Launched by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild in August of last year, the Texas Brewery Passport app is designed to help beer enthusiasts find and visit the association’s small and independent brewery members across the state.



While in the app, users can discover craft breweries near them using a location-based list or map view, create custom brewery trails featuring favorite taprooms and stamp a digital passport for every new brewery they visit. Along the way, they can collect milestone badges and earn points that can be redeemed for prizes and free merchandise at participating breweries.

The free Texas Brewery Passport app is available for iOS and Android.

The Texas Craft Brewers Guild hopes the app will boost brewery visibility as the industry rebounds from the ongoing pandemic. It's also betting the download will be a useful tool for travelers as they look to explore the beer scenes of unfamiliar cities.

Craft Beer Week, created by the Brewers Association, encourages hop heads to explore their cities and support their favorite local taprooms, brewpubs and breweries. This year's iteration comes as the industry works to rebuild from the prolonged COVID downturn. It starts today and runs through May 16.

