Monday, May 10, 2021

Jason Dady, six other San Antonio chefs to hold collaborative dinner to benefit local nonprofit

Posted By on Mon, May 10, 2021 at 10:54 AM

click image Chef Jason Dady will host the Eating Local dinner at his downtown eatery Range. - INSTAGRAM / RANGESANANTONIO
  • Instagram / rangesanantonio
  • Chef Jason Dady will host the Eating Local dinner at his downtown eatery Range.
Local chef Jason Dady is rolling out a collaborative dinner called Eating Local, which will showcase a lineup that includes six other high-profile San Antonio culinary pros.

Like a recently unveiled collaborative dinner series, this event will benefit San Antonio nonprofit Culinaria, which provides scholarships for people working in the food industry to continue their educations.



Joining Dady will be Pieter Sypesteyn of Golden Wat Noodle House and Nola Brunch & Beignets, John and Elise Russ of Clementine, PJ Edwards of Meadow Neighborhood Eatery + Bar, Caesar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg and Heather Nanez of Lazo with Don Strange at Estancia Del Norte hotel.

The Thursday, May 27 event at Dady's downtown eatery Range will begin with a cocktail reception and hors d'oeuvres by each chef. A six-course dinner with accompanying wine pairings will follow.

Tickets are $175 per person, and the party gets underway at 7 p.m. Interested diners can reserve seats at Dady's website.

